Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3113 Bluff Street

3113 Bluff Street · (720) 583-4369
Location

3113 Bluff Street, Boulder, CO 80301
Transit Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3113 Bluff Street · Avail. now

$4,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1964 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW, 1964 sqft, CORNER UNIT TOWNHOME! 3 bed/2.5 Bath, Office & Loft w/ Mountain Views- Available NOW! - Full 3D Walk-Through of Property Available Upon Request!

Be the first to live in this high-end contemporary corner lot townhome in the heart of Boulder! This newly constructed property boasts sophisticated finishes and incredible views of the Flatirons from the Master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, loft and the rooftop deck. There are three (3) spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large office and a laundry on the second floor. The upper floor is a stunning and flexible entertainment area opening to a corner rooftop patio deck with unimpeded views of the mountains.
Stunning, unimpeded views from the rooftop patio deck makes this a perfect place to relax or entertain. The unit also has HVAC upgrades including a humidifier and clean air filtration system. This property also features an attached garage with an EV outlet. The Steelyards neighborhood features coffee shops, restaurants, and is within walking distance to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Target. Great proximity bike trails, hiking trails, and parks!

One Dog negotiable with additional deposit.

Matterport 3D Video: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dxmxeVyGxHu&brand=0

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to book a showing today!

Rental License: RHL-00994084
Zoning District: RH-6; up to 4 unrelated individuals

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5590168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Bluff Street have any available units?
3113 Bluff Street has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3113 Bluff Street have?
Some of 3113 Bluff Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Bluff Street currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Bluff Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Bluff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3113 Bluff Street is pet friendly.
Does 3113 Bluff Street offer parking?
Yes, 3113 Bluff Street does offer parking.
Does 3113 Bluff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Bluff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Bluff Street have a pool?
No, 3113 Bluff Street does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Bluff Street have accessible units?
No, 3113 Bluff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Bluff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3113 Bluff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3113 Bluff Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3113 Bluff Street has units with air conditioning.
