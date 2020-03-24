3113 Bluff Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW, 1964 sqft, CORNER UNIT TOWNHOME! 3 bed/2.5 Bath, Office & Loft w/ Mountain Views- Available NOW! - Full 3D Walk-Through of Property Available Upon Request!



Be the first to live in this high-end contemporary corner lot townhome in the heart of Boulder! This newly constructed property boasts sophisticated finishes and incredible views of the Flatirons from the Master bedroom, 2nd bedroom, loft and the rooftop deck. There are three (3) spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large office and a laundry on the second floor. The upper floor is a stunning and flexible entertainment area opening to a corner rooftop patio deck with unimpeded views of the mountains.

Stunning, unimpeded views from the rooftop patio deck makes this a perfect place to relax or entertain. The unit also has HVAC upgrades including a humidifier and clean air filtration system. This property also features an attached garage with an EV outlet. The Steelyards neighborhood features coffee shops, restaurants, and is within walking distance to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Target. Great proximity bike trails, hiking trails, and parks!



One Dog negotiable with additional deposit.



Matterport 3D Video: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dxmxeVyGxHu&brand=0



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to book a showing today!



Rental License: RHL-00994084

Zoning District: RH-6; up to 4 unrelated individuals



No Cats Allowed



