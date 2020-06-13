Amenities

3035 O'Neal Pkwy , T-41 Available 08/12/20 Huge 3 Story Condo with Bonus Room; Two Bathrooms, Great Layout, AMAZING Price - Fireplace, sliding doors to balcony, large master bedroom with office, 2nd bedroom has balcony, on-site laundry, passcode building doors, gym, outdoor swimming pool. 2 assigned parking spaces #29,#31.

Tenant only pays gas and electric

Lease dates 8/12/2020-8/7/2021



RHL-0117109 Occupancy 4 unrelated



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



We’ve gone paperless! Super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including lease)and payments done electronically.

