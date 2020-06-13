All apartments in Boulder
June 18 2020

3035 O'Neal Pkwy , T-41

3035 O'neal Parkway · (303) 442-7773
Location

3035 O'neal Parkway, Boulder, CO 80301
Glenwood Grove - North Iris

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3035 O'Neal Pkwy , T-41 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
3035 O'Neal Pkwy , T-41 Available 08/12/20 Huge 3 Story Condo with Bonus Room; Two Bathrooms, Great Layout, AMAZING Price - Fireplace, sliding doors to balcony, large master bedroom with office, 2nd bedroom has balcony, on-site laundry, passcode building doors, gym, outdoor swimming pool. 2 assigned parking spaces #29,#31.
NO PETS
Non-Student Property

Tenant only pays gas and electric
Lease dates 8/12/2020-8/7/2021

RHL-0117109 Occupancy 4 unrelated

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We’ve gone paperless! Super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including lease)and payments done electronically.
Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2322723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

