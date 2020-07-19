All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
298 Arapahoe Ave - 9
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

298 Arapahoe Ave - 9

298 Arapahoe Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

298 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80309
Flatirons

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
For rent 298 Arapahoe Ave. Unit #9

One bedroom in a multi-unit complex. Across the street to Eben G. Fine Park and Boulder Creek. Great location, walking distance to Downtown Pearl St. $99 flat monthly fee for utilities. On-site laundry, pets negotiable & off-street parking. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.

This is a vacant unit and easy to show. Agent will unlock the door and wait for you outside while you tour the rental property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 have any available units?
298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 have?
Some of 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 is pet friendly.
Does 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 offers parking.
Does 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 have a pool?
No, 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 have accessible units?
No, 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 298 Arapahoe Ave - 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View on 26th
1853 26th St
Boulder, CO 80302
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street
Boulder, CO 80303
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St
Boulder, CO 80302
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St
Boulder, CO 80301
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsBaseline
North Broadway HolidayTable Mesa North

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College