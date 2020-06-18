Amenities

2707 Valmont Rd., A316 Available 08/11/20 2-story Condo in Apt. Complex with Pool - Spacious Condo with sliding glass doors out to balcony across living room and both bedrooms. Large windows allow lots of light. Kitchen has light wood cabinets, all electric (white) appliances, vinyl floor, and an extended shelf to counter bar separating from living room. Bonus: Two large storage closets in hallway to bedrooms and bathroom. Rear of complex has courtyard with cherry blossom trees. HOA has laundry room, pool, courtyard.

No Pets

Non Student



Utilities- Tenant only pays electric!



Lease dates 8/11/2020-8/6/2021



RHL2012-00402 Occupancy 2 unrelated



