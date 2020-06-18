All apartments in Boulder
2707 Valmont Rd., A316

2707 Valmont Road · (303) 442-7773
Location

2707 Valmont Road, Boulder, CO 80304
Glenwood Grove - North Iris

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
2707 Valmont Rd., A316 Available 08/11/20 2-story Condo in Apt. Complex with Pool - Spacious Condo with sliding glass doors out to balcony across living room and both bedrooms. Large windows allow lots of light. Kitchen has light wood cabinets, all electric (white) appliances, vinyl floor, and an extended shelf to counter bar separating from living room. Bonus: Two large storage closets in hallway to bedrooms and bathroom. Rear of complex has courtyard with cherry blossom trees. HOA has laundry room, pool, courtyard.
No Pets
Non Student

Utilities- Tenant only pays electric!

Lease dates 8/11/2020-8/6/2021

RHL2012-00402 Occupancy 2 unrelated

We’ve gone paperless! Super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including lease)and payments done electronically.

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2308200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 have any available units?
2707 Valmont Rd., A316 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 have?
Some of 2707 Valmont Rd., A316's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Valmont Rd., A316 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 offer parking?
No, 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 does not offer parking.
Does 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 have a pool?
Yes, 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 has a pool.
Does 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 have accessible units?
No, 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2707 Valmont Rd., A316 does not have units with air conditioning.
