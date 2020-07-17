2655 Juniper Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

3 bedroom townhome available at Willow Springs in Boulder - Wonderful North Boulder Townhouse in Willow Springs complex, tons of light, three levels, updated appliances, great private patio/yard area, one car garage, washer/dryer included, access to community pool/spa, basketball, volleyball, tennis, super close to shopping, dining, greenbelt, bike paths, small pet negotiable for highly qualified candidates.



- Zoned for 4 unrelated people / RHL-0128284 -

$55 Application Fee



(RLNE4080884)