Boulder, CO
2655 Juniper Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2655 Juniper Avenue

2655 Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2655 Juniper Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Parkside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
3 bedroom townhome available at Willow Springs in Boulder - Wonderful North Boulder Townhouse in Willow Springs complex, tons of light, three levels, updated appliances, great private patio/yard area, one car garage, washer/dryer included, access to community pool/spa, basketball, volleyball, tennis, super close to shopping, dining, greenbelt, bike paths, small pet negotiable for highly qualified candidates.

- Zoned for 4 unrelated people / RHL-0128284 -
$55 Application Fee

(RLNE4080884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2655 Juniper Avenue have any available units?
2655 Juniper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 2655 Juniper Avenue have?
Some of 2655 Juniper Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2655 Juniper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2655 Juniper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 Juniper Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2655 Juniper Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2655 Juniper Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2655 Juniper Avenue offers parking.
Does 2655 Juniper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2655 Juniper Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 Juniper Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2655 Juniper Avenue has a pool.
Does 2655 Juniper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2655 Juniper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 Juniper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2655 Juniper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2655 Juniper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2655 Juniper Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
