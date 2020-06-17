All apartments in Boulder
2537 Spruce St - 3

2537 Spruce Street · (303) 449-2649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2537 Spruce Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 2

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
Lease term: August 2nd – July 30th

Sublease possible: YES

Occupancy Limit: FOUR UNRELATED TENANTS

2537 Spruce consists of the original house on the property and a 3-unit building that was added onto the back. This great central location in downtown Boulder offers easy access to the CU and Naropa campuses as well as Pearl Street and the 29th Street Malls.

Apartment #3 is the middle unit in the addition. The living room, kitchen, and one bedroom are on the ground floor, with two other bedrooms and the bathroom upstairs. There is a fenced patio/dog run off the back with a picnic table. Units #2, 3, and 4 share the off-street parking in back. Unit #1 uses the driveway.

Security deposits equal one-and-a-half times the monthly rent, with at least half due at lease signing. Remainder can be broken into three monthly payments.

Cats allowed with $200 cat deposit

ONE dog allowed with $300 dog deposit (certain breeds restricted)

Due to COVID-19 we have halted all in-person showings until further notice. Please call 303-449-2649 with any questions or for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Spruce St - 3 have any available units?
2537 Spruce St - 3 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2537 Spruce St - 3 have?
Some of 2537 Spruce St - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Spruce St - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Spruce St - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Spruce St - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2537 Spruce St - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2537 Spruce St - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2537 Spruce St - 3 does offer parking.
Does 2537 Spruce St - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 Spruce St - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Spruce St - 3 have a pool?
No, 2537 Spruce St - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2537 Spruce St - 3 have accessible units?
No, 2537 Spruce St - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Spruce St - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2537 Spruce St - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2537 Spruce St - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2537 Spruce St - 3 has units with air conditioning.
