2537 Spruce St - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking

Lease term: August 2nd – July 30th



Sublease possible: YES



Occupancy Limit: FOUR UNRELATED TENANTS



2537 Spruce consists of the original house on the property and a 3-unit building that was added onto the back. This great central location in downtown Boulder offers easy access to the CU and Naropa campuses as well as Pearl Street and the 29th Street Malls.



Apartment #3 is the middle unit in the addition. The living room, kitchen, and one bedroom are on the ground floor, with two other bedrooms and the bathroom upstairs. There is a fenced patio/dog run off the back with a picnic table. Units #2, 3, and 4 share the off-street parking in back. Unit #1 uses the driveway.



Security deposits equal one-and-a-half times the monthly rent, with at least half due at lease signing. Remainder can be broken into three monthly payments.



Cats allowed with $200 cat deposit



ONE dog allowed with $300 dog deposit (certain breeds restricted)



Due to COVID-19 we have halted all in-person showings until further notice. Please call 303-449-2649 with any questions or for more information.