2409-2411 Pine St - 1

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lease term: August 2nd* – July 30th

*current tenant can be out earlier if needed



Occupancy Limit: TWO UNRELATED TENANTS



Sublease possible: YES



2409 Pine is the 1BR/1BA cottage behind 2411 Pine in downtown Boulder. Great location in the Whittier neighborhood, with easy access to Pearl Street and 29th Street Malls.



The cottage is a stand-alone house (no other units attached), and comes with the fenced yard between the two houses. There's some parking in back off the alley too.



Security deposit equals one and a half times the monthly rent, with at least half due at lease signing.

CATS allowed with $200 cat deposit

ONE DOG allowed with $300 dog deposit (certain breeds restricted)



Due to COVID-19, we have suspended all in-person showings until further notice. Please call 303-449-2649 to request link to a video tour, or with any questions.