Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:50 AM

2409-2411 Pine St - 1

2409 Pine St · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Pine St, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lease term: August 2nd* – July 30th
*current tenant can be out earlier if needed

Occupancy Limit: TWO UNRELATED TENANTS

Sublease possible: YES

2409 Pine is the 1BR/1BA cottage behind 2411 Pine in downtown Boulder.  Great location in the Whittier neighborhood, with easy access to Pearl Street and 29th Street Malls. 

The cottage is a stand-alone house (no other units attached), and comes with the fenced yard between the two houses.  There's some parking in back off the alley too.

Security deposit equals one and a half times the monthly rent, with at least half due at lease signing.
CATS allowed with $200 cat deposit
ONE DOG allowed with $300 dog deposit (certain breeds restricted)

Due to COVID-19, we have suspended all in-person showings until further notice.  Please call 303-449-2649 to request link to a video tour, or with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

