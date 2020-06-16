All apartments in Boulder
2301 Pearl Street #42
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2301 Pearl Street #42

2301 Pearl Street · (303) 545-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2301 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2301 Pearl Street #42 · Avail. Jul 13

$2,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
2301 Pearl Street #42 Available 07/13/20 Completely Remodeled, Fully Furnished, All-Inclusive condo in the heart of Downtown Boulder! - Totally remodeled, modern one bedroom with large covered balcony in the heart of Downtown Boulder. Incredible location close to everything: Pearl street mall, 29th Street Mall, CU and downtown. New everything from floors to appliances!
Includes everything you need for a comfortable home away from home. We include all furnishings, bedding, linens & towels, cookware & dishes, electronics including 40-inch LCD TVs.
All utility bills included! The monthly rental rate includes heat, electric, water, wireless high-speed internet, cable television, and local telephone calls. Flexible lease terms! Rent month to month or longer term with your choice of flexible lease terms available!

Rental License: RHL0157719
No more than 2 unrelated

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3781613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Pearl Street #42 have any available units?
2301 Pearl Street #42 has a unit available for $2,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2301 Pearl Street #42 have?
Some of 2301 Pearl Street #42's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Pearl Street #42 currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Pearl Street #42 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Pearl Street #42 pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Pearl Street #42 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 2301 Pearl Street #42 offer parking?
No, 2301 Pearl Street #42 does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Pearl Street #42 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Pearl Street #42 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Pearl Street #42 have a pool?
No, 2301 Pearl Street #42 does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Pearl Street #42 have accessible units?
No, 2301 Pearl Street #42 does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Pearl Street #42 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Pearl Street #42 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 Pearl Street #42 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 Pearl Street #42 does not have units with air conditioning.
