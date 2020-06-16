Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator internet access

2301 Pearl Street #42 Available 07/13/20 Completely Remodeled, Fully Furnished, All-Inclusive condo in the heart of Downtown Boulder! - Totally remodeled, modern one bedroom with large covered balcony in the heart of Downtown Boulder. Incredible location close to everything: Pearl street mall, 29th Street Mall, CU and downtown. New everything from floors to appliances!

Includes everything you need for a comfortable home away from home. We include all furnishings, bedding, linens & towels, cookware & dishes, electronics including 40-inch LCD TVs.

All utility bills included! The monthly rental rate includes heat, electric, water, wireless high-speed internet, cable television, and local telephone calls. Flexible lease terms! Rent month to month or longer term with your choice of flexible lease terms available!



Rental License: RHL0157719

No more than 2 unrelated



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3781613)