2224 15th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Come tour this great upstairs apartment in an unbeatable location on 15th and Pine Street! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, hardwood floors, and great natural light. The kitchen is open, with many cabinets, and contains all the major appliances. Enjoy the convenience of the in unit washer and dryer and a reserved space for parking off street. Just minutes from the front door is downtown Boulder and all that the shops and restaurants on Pearl Street have to offer. Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Boulder Public Library, and Mount Sanitas Trailhead are conveniently located nearby. Commuting is simple with easy access to Highway 7, 28th Street, and Foothills Parkway. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity! Sign up for a tour today.



NO STUDENTS

Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Amenities/Additional Features: None

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash Removal, Stormwater (all other utilities paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Off Street Reserved Spot

School District: Boulder Valley



This property will be vacant on August 23rd. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Contact us to schedule a showing.