Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:02 PM

2224 15th Street

2224 15th Street · (720) 730-7186
Location

2224 15th Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Come tour this great upstairs apartment in an unbeatable location on 15th and Pine Street! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, hardwood floors, and great natural light. The kitchen is open, with many cabinets, and contains all the major appliances. Enjoy the convenience of the in unit washer and dryer and a reserved space for parking off street. Just minutes from the front door is downtown Boulder and all that the shops and restaurants on Pearl Street have to offer. Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Boulder Public Library, and Mount Sanitas Trailhead are conveniently located nearby. Commuting is simple with easy access to Highway 7, 28th Street, and Foothills Parkway. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity! Sign up for a tour today.

NO STUDENTS
Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Amenities/Additional Features: None
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash Removal, Stormwater (all other utilities paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Off Street Reserved Spot
School District: Boulder Valley

This property will be vacant on August 23rd. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 15th Street have any available units?
2224 15th Street has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2224 15th Street have?
Some of 2224 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2224 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2224 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2224 15th Street offers parking.
Does 2224 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 15th Street have a pool?
No, 2224 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2224 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 2224 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2224 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2224 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
