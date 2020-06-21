1915 Pine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Come tour this beautiful apartment located in Central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom, and 600 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, wood cabinetry for storage, and access to a grassy outdoor area. The living room features beautiful hardwood floors, built in storage, and many windows creating great natural lighting. The location of this property is unbeatable as Target, Trader Joes, CU Boulder, 29th Street Mall, and Pearl Street are all only minutes away! Commuting will be easy with quick access to both Highway 36 and Highway 93. This property will not be available for long so, apply today!



Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash, and Stormwater (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: On street

School District: Boulder Valley



Property will be vacant July 26th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



