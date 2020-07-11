All apartments in Boulder
Boulder, CO
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut Street

1707 Walnut St · (303) 502-9052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1707 Walnut St, Boulder, CO 80302
Downtown Boulder

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 17

$5,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1707 Walnut Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
courtyard
dog grooming area
key fob access
nest technology
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities. We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease by using alternative methods of communication in place of face-to-face interaction. If you are a future resident, we are happy to arrange an in-person tour for you at a later date and invite you to tour our website in the meantime and call or email us. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units:$25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Walnut Street have any available units?
1707 Walnut Street has a unit available for $5,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1707 Walnut Street have?
Some of 1707 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 1707 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 1707 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1707 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1707 Walnut Street has units with air conditioning.
