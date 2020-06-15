1557 9th Street

Amenities
Description
This unit is in an amazing location within walking distance of both Pearl St (4 blocks) and Sanitas.
Utilities:
Gas, electric, heat, water, sewer, trash, recycling, and external lighting billed to tenant at $84/bedroom. Yard maintenance and snow removal billed to tenant at $19/bedroom.Tenants are responsible for setting up their own internet and cable (if desired).
Freshly painted and newly installed carpeting in bedrooms.
Washer and Dryer included
large yard with storage unit
12 Month Lease.
Dogs allowed, following interview. $25/dog monthly pet rent. Additional $500/dog deposit. Sorry, no cats.
Amenities:
Washer and Dryer
Dishwasher
Microwave
Details:
Beds/Baths: 3BD/2.0BA
Square Feet: 838
Rental Terms:
Rent: $3,163.00
Available: 08/22/20
Application Fee: $35.00
Security Deposit: $3,163.00
1st Month Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.