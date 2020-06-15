1557 9th Street

Amenities

Description

This unit is in an amazing location within walking distance of both Pearl St (4 blocks) and Sanitas.



Utilities:



Gas, electric, heat, water, sewer, trash, recycling, and external lighting billed to tenant at $84/bedroom. Yard maintenance and snow removal billed to tenant at $19/bedroom.Tenants are responsible for setting up their own internet and cable (if desired).



Freshly painted and newly installed carpeting in bedrooms.

Washer and Dryer included

large yard with storage unit



12 Month Lease.



Dogs allowed, following interview. $25/dog monthly pet rent. Additional $500/dog deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Details:

Beds/Baths: 3BD/2.0BA

Square Feet: 838



Rental Terms:

Rent: $3,163.00

Available: 08/22/20

Application Fee: $35.00

Security Deposit: $3,163.00

1st Month Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.



Contact us to schedule a showing.