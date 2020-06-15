All apartments in Boulder
1557 9th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:55 PM

1557 9th Street

1557 9th Street · (720) 650-7035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1557 9th Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Flatirons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,163

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 838 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Description
This unit is in an amazing location within walking distance of both Pearl St (4 blocks) and Sanitas.

Utilities:

Gas, electric, heat, water, sewer, trash, recycling, and external lighting billed to tenant at $84/bedroom. Yard maintenance and snow removal billed to tenant at $19/bedroom.Tenants are responsible for setting up their own internet and cable (if desired).

Freshly painted and newly installed carpeting in bedrooms.
Washer and Dryer included
large yard with storage unit

12 Month Lease.

Dogs allowed, following interview. $25/dog monthly pet rent. Additional $500/dog deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Amenities:
Washer and Dryer
Dishwasher
Microwave

Details:
Beds/Baths: 3BD/2.0BA
Square Feet: 838

Rental Terms:
Rent: $3,163.00
Available: 08/22/20
Application Fee: $35.00
Security Deposit: $3,163.00
1st Month Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,163, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,163, Available 8/22/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 9th Street have any available units?
1557 9th Street has a unit available for $3,163 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1557 9th Street have?
Some of 1557 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1557 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1557 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1557 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1557 9th Street offer parking?
No, 1557 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1557 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1557 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1557 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1557 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1557 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1557 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1557 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1557 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
