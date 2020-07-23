All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
1360 Walnut Street Unit 404
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1360 Walnut Street Unit 404

1360 Walnut St · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Downtown Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1360 Walnut St, Boulder, CO 80302
Downtown Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,445

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 Available 08/12/20 Great One Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Central Boulder - Available August 12th! - Come tour this beautiful condo conveniently located in central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom, and 900 square feet of livable space. The kitchen is spacious and includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tons of wood cabinetry for storage, and a large island that is great for casual dining or entertaining. Just off the kitchen is a large dining area that is complete with gorgeous hardwood floors and access to the patio. The living area features large windows that bring in great natural light, and is large enough for both lounging and entertaining. A small dedicated office space is located steps from the living room offering the perfect spot to work from home. Enjoy the convenience of in unit laundry with a stacked washer and dryer located in the hallway near the bedroom. Outside you can enjoy some Colorado sunshine or dine outdoors from the lovely patio. The location of this property is unbeatable as you are walking distance from Target, Trader Joe's, 29th Street Mall, and the countless shops and restaurants on Pearl Street. Dairy Center for the Arts, Scott Carpenter Park, hiking trails at Chautauqua Park, and the University of Colorado are just a short drive away. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to both Highway 36 and Highway 93. This condo won't be available for long, so apply today!

**No Students**
Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Island, Patio
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash Removal & Stormwater (tenant pays all other utilities)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Attached Garage
School District: Boulder Valley

The property will be vacant on July 29th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.
Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
HOA Move-in Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5872978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 have any available units?
1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 has a unit available for $2,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 have?
Some of 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 is pet friendly.
Does 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 offers parking.
Does 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 have a pool?
No, 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 does not have a pool.
Does 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 have accessible units?
No, 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1360 Walnut Street Unit 404?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave
Boulder, CO 80303
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Two Nine North
1955 30th St
Boulder, CO 80301
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street
Boulder, CO 80303
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St
Boulder, CO 80302
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBoulder 2 Bedroom Apartments
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Apartments
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsBaseline
North Broadway HolidayTable Mesa North

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity