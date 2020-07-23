Amenities

1360 Walnut Street Unit 404 Available 08/12/20 Great One Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Central Boulder - Available August 12th! - Come tour this beautiful condo conveniently located in central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom, and 900 square feet of livable space. The kitchen is spacious and includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tons of wood cabinetry for storage, and a large island that is great for casual dining or entertaining. Just off the kitchen is a large dining area that is complete with gorgeous hardwood floors and access to the patio. The living area features large windows that bring in great natural light, and is large enough for both lounging and entertaining. A small dedicated office space is located steps from the living room offering the perfect spot to work from home. Enjoy the convenience of in unit laundry with a stacked washer and dryer located in the hallway near the bedroom. Outside you can enjoy some Colorado sunshine or dine outdoors from the lovely patio. The location of this property is unbeatable as you are walking distance from Target, Trader Joe's, 29th Street Mall, and the countless shops and restaurants on Pearl Street. Dairy Center for the Arts, Scott Carpenter Park, hiking trails at Chautauqua Park, and the University of Colorado are just a short drive away. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to both Highway 36 and Highway 93. This condo won't be available for long, so apply today!



**No Students**

Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Island, Patio

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash Removal & Stormwater (tenant pays all other utilities)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Attached Garage

School District: Boulder Valley



The property will be vacant on July 29th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

HOA Move-in Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



