All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 1324 Balsam - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
1324 Balsam - 2
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1324 Balsam - 2

1324 Balsam Avenue · (303) 447-1502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1324 Balsam Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Old North Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
For rent 1324 Balsam Avenue Unit #2

Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Fireplace, walk-in closet, on-site laundry, private patio area, & off-street parking. Just 1/2 a block from Ideal Market and Moe's Bagels, this unit is also within walking distance to downtown and North Boulder Park, $1295/month. $1295/deposit, sorry no pets allowed. For more information, or to set up a showing, please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.

Per City of Boulder regulations, occupancy limit of unrelated individuals is 2 for this property. RHL-0000215

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Balsam - 2 have any available units?
1324 Balsam - 2 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1324 Balsam - 2 have?
Some of 1324 Balsam - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Balsam - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Balsam - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Balsam - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Balsam - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 1324 Balsam - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Balsam - 2 does offer parking.
Does 1324 Balsam - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Balsam - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Balsam - 2 have a pool?
No, 1324 Balsam - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Balsam - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1324 Balsam - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Balsam - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Balsam - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Balsam - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Balsam - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1324 Balsam - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO 80305
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity