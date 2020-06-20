1324 Balsam - 2

Amenities

For rent 1324 Balsam Avenue Unit #2



Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Fireplace, walk-in closet, on-site laundry, private patio area, & off-street parking. Just 1/2 a block from Ideal Market and Moe's Bagels, this unit is also within walking distance to downtown and North Boulder Park, $1295/month. $1295/deposit, sorry no pets allowed. For more information, or to set up a showing, please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.



Per City of Boulder regulations, occupancy limit of unrelated individuals is 2 for this property. RHL-0000215