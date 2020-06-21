1200 College Ave #202

Amenities

Enjoy this 2 bed 1.5 bath condo located in one of the best spots on the Hill.



This 2 bed 1.5 bath condo is located at 1200 College Ave Unit 202, Boulder, CO 80302.



Featuring:



-Hardwood floors throughout

-Large Master Bed Room

-Open living-room

-2 FULL bathrooms

-Walking distance to City Park and the Zoo

-Easy access to all the major highways



Apply online!

Application Fee $45

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $2195

Rent = $2195



PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



(RLNE4112018)