1200 College Ave #202
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1200 College Ave #202

1200 College Avenue · (205) 603-9727
Location

1200 College Avenue, Boulder, CO 80302
University Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1200 College Ave #202 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Pre-Marketing 2 bed 1.5 bath condo located in One of the best spots on the Hill. - Enjoy this 2 bed 1.5 bath condo located in one of the best spots on the Hill.

This 2 bed 1.5 bath condo is located at 1200 College Ave Unit 202, Boulder, CO 80302.

Featuring:

-Hardwood floors throughout
-Large Master Bed Room
-Open living-room
-2 FULL bathrooms
-Walking distance to City Park and the Zoo
-Easy access to all the major highways

Apply online!
Application Fee $45
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $2195
Rent = $2195

PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

(RLNE4112018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 College Ave #202 have any available units?
1200 College Ave #202 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1200 College Ave #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 College Ave #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 College Ave #202 pet-friendly?
No, 1200 College Ave #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 1200 College Ave #202 offer parking?
No, 1200 College Ave #202 does not offer parking.
Does 1200 College Ave #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 College Ave #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 College Ave #202 have a pool?
No, 1200 College Ave #202 does not have a pool.
Does 1200 College Ave #202 have accessible units?
No, 1200 College Ave #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 College Ave #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 College Ave #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 College Ave #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 College Ave #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
