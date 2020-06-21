All apartments in Boulder
1065 University Ave., #115

1065 University Avenue · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1065 University Avenue, Boulder, CO 80302
University Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1065 University Ave., #115 · Avail. Aug 12

$3,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
1065 University Ave., #115 Available 08/12/20 Lease fell thru! Great opportunity to live in this beautifully updated unit on the HILL - 3 Bedroom Condo; Great CU location; Stunning Walnut luxury plank wood flooring throughout unit! Just installed! Modern updated kitchen; 3 bedroom with 1 full bath downstairs & half bath upstairs. 1 bedroom upstairs with a sliding glass door leading to a balcony, 2 bedrooms downstairs with large full closets, storage area under the stairs. On-site laundry, grills to bbq on those hot Colorado days! 1 assigned parking spot, plenty of street parking!
Sorry, No Pets. Pool shown in video in no longer there
Stunning Walnut luxury plank wood flooring, not reflected in video, there are 4 added pictures of new flooring, it gives the unit a super high-end feel and wears very well

Tenants Pay Gas & Electric
Gas=Flat rate of $39 per month
Tenant puts electric in own name and is not included in flat rate amount

Lease Dates: 08/12/2020 - 08/6/2021
Occupancy = 3 Unrelated
RHL-0395227

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE1971146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

