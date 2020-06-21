Amenities
1065 University Ave., #115 Available 08/12/20 Lease fell thru! Great opportunity to live in this beautifully updated unit on the HILL - 3 Bedroom Condo; Great CU location; Stunning Walnut luxury plank wood flooring throughout unit! Just installed! Modern updated kitchen; 3 bedroom with 1 full bath downstairs & half bath upstairs. 1 bedroom upstairs with a sliding glass door leading to a balcony, 2 bedrooms downstairs with large full closets, storage area under the stairs. On-site laundry, grills to bbq on those hot Colorado days! 1 assigned parking spot, plenty of street parking!
Sorry, No Pets. Pool shown in video in no longer there
Stunning Walnut luxury plank wood flooring, not reflected in video, there are 4 added pictures of new flooring, it gives the unit a super high-end feel and wears very well
Tenants Pay Gas & Electric
Gas=Flat rate of $39 per month
Tenant puts electric in own name and is not included in flat rate amount
Lease Dates: 08/12/2020 - 08/6/2021
Occupancy = 3 Unrelated
RHL-0395227
Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.
We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!
All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
(RLNE1971146)