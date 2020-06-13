189 Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO📍
Boulder is located on the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, a little over an hour drive to the entrance of the national park, and about 30 minutes northwest of Denver. The hulking, snow-topped silhouettes of the Flatiron formations can be seen throughout town. The air is crisp and clean, and the art and music scene thriving.
So, what are you going to do in Boulder? Well, if you're an outdoorsy type, you'll have plenty of year-round activities available to you. Boulder's dry climate means the sun is out pretty much all the time. Snowfall and cold temperatures during the winter make Boulder a winter sports paradise, and things really heat up during the summer months, making the city great for hiking, biking and swimming.
If you're more of an indoor type, don't worry! Foodies will love the city's beloved farmer's market in the downtown area, and the plethora of haute cuisine offered throughout town. Boulder also has a variety of cultural events and institutions, including several film festivals and music venues.
Having trouble with Craigslist Boulder? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Boulder's municipal government has systematically bought up land around the city to create a green belt. These open spaces protect the city from the miles of sprawl that can be found in Boulder's neighbor, Denver. Great, right? Well, yeah, in theory, but in practice, things are a bit trickier.
If possible, start your search at the beginning of the summer to beat the housing rush, and don't be shy about negotiating with landlords to get a lease on your terms.
Downtown Boulder is home to the Pearl Street Market, an open-air shopping center with four blocks of independently-owned boutiques, restaurants and bars. Apartments near Pearl Street Market are newly renovated or developed condos and complexes. Expect to pay between $1600-1800 for a two bedroom in this area. Newer, luxury developments can cost up to $2000 for a two bedroom.
The Hill, another hot spot, has rents for two bedrooms that generally run between $1300-1600.
The southern area of Boulder is more recently developed than the northern regions. This means lots of ranch-style homes and newer shopping centers. Finding rental homes in this area can be challenging. However, the far southern reaches of the Table Mesa area frequently have a number of affordable single-family rentals, generally ranging from $1200-1400 for a two bedroom. Table Mesa also has the added benefit of being the closest part of Boulder to Denver, making commuting in and out of the city slightly easier. North Boulder also has less suburban-feeling neighborhoods, including the Westminster section of town.
As many Boulder residents commute to work in nearby Denver, rush hour is a big event along the I-36 and I-25 corridor. But, Boulder hasn't gotten the reputation of being an incredibly livable city by resting on its proverbial laurels! Recent developments in HOV lanes have helped ease congestion considerably, cutting commuting time during rush hour to between 35-45 minutes.
Additionally, Boulder has a local community bus service that ferries passengers around town, and also connects with the RTD, which operates express buses into downtown Denver for both the daily commuter and the Boulder resident heading out for a night on the town.
But why bus or drive when Boulder is such a walkable and bike-friendly city! There are over 300 miles of bike paths, bike lanes and off-road routes that make commuting around the city by bike safe and easy.
Now that you know the ins-and-outs of beautiful Boulder, you're ready to find an apartment. Happy hunting!
Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Boulder ranks on:
Apartment List has released Boulder’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Boulder renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."
Key findings in Boulder include the following:
- Boulder renters gave their city an A+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Boulder were jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, quality of local schools, social life and recreational activities, which all received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Boulder renters are affordability (F) and state and local taxes (B+).
- Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A+.
- Boulder did relatively well compared to other cities in Colorado, including Denver (B+), Colorado Springs (B+) and Aurora (C).
- Boulder did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Seattle, WA (B+) and New York, NY (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Love the pet-friendliness and the fact that 80 percent of residents are transplants from other places. It makes it easy to meet like-minded people!"- Emily C.
- "Cost of living is high in Boulder, but the access to nightlife, education, job opportunities, transportation and outdoor activities is unbeatable." – Anna C.
- "I like that it’s safe, clean, and has a great atmosphere and a lot of healthy food. But it’s so expensive to live here and it’s more like a small town than a city. It also lacks diversity." – Reem
- "Boulder is a beautiful city with plenty of nature nearby. The people are friendly and outgoing, and the crime rate is extremely low. Our biggest problem is bike theft." – Jasmyn M.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.