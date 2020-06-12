All apartments in Berthoud
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:37 PM

Location

2877 Big Thunder Road, Berthoud, CO 80537

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1898822.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Berthoud will welcome you with 1,876 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community clubhouse, fitness center, or pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Berthoud Park and Fickel Park. Also nearby are Grandpas Café, Wing Street, Berthoud Village Shopping Center, and many other shopping/dining options.

Nearby schools include Berthoud Elementary School, Turner Middle School, and Thompson High School.

Pets under 40 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1898822.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.970rent.com
970-400-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2877 Big Thunder Road have any available units?
2877 Big Thunder Road has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2877 Big Thunder Road have?
Some of 2877 Big Thunder Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2877 Big Thunder Road currently offering any rent specials?
2877 Big Thunder Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2877 Big Thunder Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2877 Big Thunder Road is pet friendly.
Does 2877 Big Thunder Road offer parking?
Yes, 2877 Big Thunder Road does offer parking.
Does 2877 Big Thunder Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2877 Big Thunder Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2877 Big Thunder Road have a pool?
Yes, 2877 Big Thunder Road has a pool.
Does 2877 Big Thunder Road have accessible units?
No, 2877 Big Thunder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2877 Big Thunder Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2877 Big Thunder Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2877 Big Thunder Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2877 Big Thunder Road has units with air conditioning.
