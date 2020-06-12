2877 Big Thunder Road ·

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1898822.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Berthoud will welcome you with 1,876 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community clubhouse, fitness center, or pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Berthoud Park and Fickel Park. Also nearby are Grandpas Café, Wing Street, Berthoud Village Shopping Center, and many other shopping/dining options.



Nearby schools include Berthoud Elementary School, Turner Middle School, and Thompson High School.



Pets under 40 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash.



