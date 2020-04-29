All apartments in Berkley
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

6739 Grove Street

6739 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

6739 Grove Street, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available now!! Unbeatable location to shops, restaurants, public transportation (short walk to Westminster Station), parks, and downtown. Spacious open Living Room, Kitchen and Dining area. Hardwood floors make for comfortable bedrooms with large windows for plenty of light. Very large kitchen area with tons of cabinet space and breakfast nook.

This unit stays warm in winter and very cool all summer long. This is a great unit that is available now, do not wait to schedule a showing.

Aim High Property Management takes the current pandemic and social distancing seriously and we will respect your space and take appropriate measures while viewing this property.

This unit does not allow pets or smoking.
Charming 2 bedroom duplex available within walking distance of RTD Light Rail Station! Very clean and well maintained unit with direct access to Downtown, I-70 to Mountains, and anywhere in Colorado. Features 2 off-street parking spaces, enclosed private patio area, and 1/2 block from Westminster Station Pond/Little Dry Creek Trail.

Storage unit is available for an additional $50/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6739 Grove Street have any available units?
6739 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 6739 Grove Street have?
Some of 6739 Grove Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6739 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
6739 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6739 Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6739 Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 6739 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 6739 Grove Street offers parking.
Does 6739 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6739 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6739 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 6739 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 6739 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 6739 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6739 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6739 Grove Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6739 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6739 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.

