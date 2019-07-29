Rent Calculator
Home
/
Berkley, CO
/
5481 Zuni St
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5481 Zuni St
5481 Zuni Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5481 Zuni Street, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Duplex - Property Id: 130575
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130575p
Property Id 130575
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5017419)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5481 Zuni St have any available units?
5481 Zuni St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Berkley, CO
.
What amenities does 5481 Zuni St have?
Some of 5481 Zuni St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5481 Zuni St currently offering any rent specials?
5481 Zuni St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5481 Zuni St pet-friendly?
No, 5481 Zuni St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Berkley
.
Does 5481 Zuni St offer parking?
No, 5481 Zuni St does not offer parking.
Does 5481 Zuni St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5481 Zuni St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5481 Zuni St have a pool?
No, 5481 Zuni St does not have a pool.
Does 5481 Zuni St have accessible units?
No, 5481 Zuni St does not have accessible units.
Does 5481 Zuni St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5481 Zuni St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5481 Zuni St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5481 Zuni St does not have units with air conditioning.
