Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

5481 Zuni St

5481 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Location

5481 Zuni Street, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Duplex - Property Id: 130575

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130575p
Property Id 130575

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5017419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5481 Zuni St have any available units?
5481 Zuni St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 5481 Zuni St have?
Some of 5481 Zuni St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5481 Zuni St currently offering any rent specials?
5481 Zuni St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5481 Zuni St pet-friendly?
No, 5481 Zuni St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 5481 Zuni St offer parking?
No, 5481 Zuni St does not offer parking.
Does 5481 Zuni St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5481 Zuni St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5481 Zuni St have a pool?
No, 5481 Zuni St does not have a pool.
Does 5481 Zuni St have accessible units?
No, 5481 Zuni St does not have accessible units.
Does 5481 Zuni St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5481 Zuni St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5481 Zuni St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5481 Zuni St does not have units with air conditioning.
