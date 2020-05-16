5413 Alcott Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

***Beautifully Remodeled Condo 2 bed 1 bath***



-2 bed 1 bath

-Completely remodeled

-New flooring, paint, cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel appliances, lighting, doors, tile and blinds

-Modern updates with popular greys and white paint throughout

-Fantastic wood looking floor that is so popular

-Great privacy and security as front door to the condo is inside the building

-Private washer and dryer for your unit only provided

-HUGE shared unfenced yard surround the condos that is well maintained

-Plenty of parking for all tenants

-Walking distance to the cutest park, Berkeley Hills Park

-Only put Xcel in your name, water is a hard cost of $25 each month paid with rent

-$100 admin fee due upon lease signing



This freshly remodeled condo is beautifully done with the popularly desired finishes of stainless steel, white cabinets and counter tops and grey flooring and walls. A modern but cozy home with 2 bedrooms and a great updated 1 bathroom. The kitchen is heaven with the stainless steel appliance and a ton of counter space plus room for a dinner table. Great size living area.

Quiet neighborhood near Regis University with easy access to I-76, I-70, and only 10 minutes from Downtown Denver.



This is a must see property that will not be available long at this price point.



Call or email to schedule a showing!



**Photos of sister unit**



Lease Terms:

$48.50 application fee, per applicant

Security deposit = one month's rent

Only Xcel (gas/electric) in your name

Water hard cost of $25 pd with rent each month

Pets negotiable with non-refundable fee & pet rent

Office hours by appointment only