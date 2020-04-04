All apartments in Berkley
5340 Raritan St. #4
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

5340 Raritan St. #4

5340 Raritan Street · No Longer Available
Location

5340 Raritan Street, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Charming 2BD, 2BA Home in Chaffee Park with Assigned Covered Parking and Private Patio - This home is in a quiet community with spacious common areas maintained by the HOA. Conveniently located near Downtown Denver, the Highlands, and Arvada. Enjoy having easy access to the Mountains, Boulder or even DIA via I-70. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*Water, sewer and trash included
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5589909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5340 Raritan St. #4 have any available units?
5340 Raritan St. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 5340 Raritan St. #4 have?
Some of 5340 Raritan St. #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5340 Raritan St. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
5340 Raritan St. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 Raritan St. #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5340 Raritan St. #4 is pet friendly.
Does 5340 Raritan St. #4 offer parking?
Yes, 5340 Raritan St. #4 offers parking.
Does 5340 Raritan St. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5340 Raritan St. #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 Raritan St. #4 have a pool?
No, 5340 Raritan St. #4 does not have a pool.
Does 5340 Raritan St. #4 have accessible units?
No, 5340 Raritan St. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 Raritan St. #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5340 Raritan St. #4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5340 Raritan St. #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5340 Raritan St. #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
