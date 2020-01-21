Amenities

5335 Newton St. Unit B Available 06/05/20 Great 4 bed 2 bath duplex near Regis Perfect for Students - This great 5 bed 2 bath home is currently being updated with new carpet and paint as well as new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. This home includes a washer and dryer as well as A/C. The exterior of this property will have new paint and a new roof. This large lower level unit of a duplex is located just a few blocks from Regis University and perfect for students. This unit will be available for move in on February 1st. Don't miss out!



We require:



550 minimum credit score



No smoking



Background check



Credit check



References



Income of tenants needs to be a minimum of 2.5 times the monthly rent amount.



Utilities are not included and are the tenants responsibility.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4584144)