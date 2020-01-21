All apartments in Berkley
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

5335 Newton St. Unit B

5335 Newton St · No Longer Available
Location

5335 Newton St, Berkley, CO 80212
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5335 Newton St. Unit B Available 06/05/20 Great 4 bed 2 bath duplex near Regis Perfect for Students - This great 5 bed 2 bath home is currently being updated with new carpet and paint as well as new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. This home includes a washer and dryer as well as A/C. The exterior of this property will have new paint and a new roof. This large lower level unit of a duplex is located just a few blocks from Regis University and perfect for students. This unit will be available for move in on February 1st. Don't miss out!

We require:

550 minimum credit score

No smoking

Background check

Credit check

References

Income of tenants needs to be a minimum of 2.5 times the monthly rent amount.

Utilities are not included and are the tenants responsibility.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4584144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 Newton St. Unit B have any available units?
5335 Newton St. Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 5335 Newton St. Unit B have?
Some of 5335 Newton St. Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 Newton St. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Newton St. Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 Newton St. Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5335 Newton St. Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 5335 Newton St. Unit B offer parking?
No, 5335 Newton St. Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 5335 Newton St. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5335 Newton St. Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 Newton St. Unit B have a pool?
No, 5335 Newton St. Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 5335 Newton St. Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5335 Newton St. Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 Newton St. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5335 Newton St. Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5335 Newton St. Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5335 Newton St. Unit B has units with air conditioning.

