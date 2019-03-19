5318 Stuart Street

Amenities

DOGS ALLOWED! Large, Well-Maintained Townhome on Quiet Cul-De-Sac



AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs allowed with additional deposit. Any dogs over 40 lbs will require $25/mo pet rent.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Large, open layout with double sinks in kitchen

* Opportunity to live close to Tennyson Arts District and Regis!

* Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, no traffic and no noise!

* Central A/C

* Finished basement serves as a huge 3rd bedroom with its own full bath

* Washer and dryer included, large utility room

* Private fenced back yard

* Detached 2 car garage



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: Private fenced back yard

AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility. Lawn is zero-scarped so essentially no maintenance!

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $145 summer, $165 winter



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: IF pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-18 months

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

