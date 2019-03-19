All apartments in Berkley
Berkley, CO
5318 Stuart Street
5318 Stuart Street

5318 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

5318 Stuart Street, Berkley, CO 80212
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
DOGS ALLOWED! Large, Well-Maintained Townhome on Quiet Cul-De-Sac

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs allowed with additional deposit. Any dogs over 40 lbs will require $25/mo pet rent.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):

https://secure.rently. com/properties/817380 (REMOVE SPACE before "com")

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Large, open layout with double sinks in kitchen
* Opportunity to live close to Tennyson Arts District and Regis!
* Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, no traffic and no noise!
* Central A/C
* Finished basement serves as a huge 3rd bedroom with its own full bath
* Washer and dryer included, large utility room
* Private fenced back yard
* Detached 2 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Private fenced back yard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility. Lawn is zero-scarped so essentially no maintenance!
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $145 summer, $165 winter

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: IF pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-18 months
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently. com/properties/817380 (REMOVE SPACE before "com")

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5318 Stuart Street have any available units?
5318 Stuart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 5318 Stuart Street have?
Some of 5318 Stuart Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5318 Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
5318 Stuart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 Stuart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5318 Stuart Street is pet friendly.
Does 5318 Stuart Street offer parking?
Yes, 5318 Stuart Street offers parking.
Does 5318 Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5318 Stuart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 Stuart Street have a pool?
No, 5318 Stuart Street does not have a pool.
Does 5318 Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 5318 Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5318 Stuart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5318 Stuart Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5318 Stuart Street has units with air conditioning.

