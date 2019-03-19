5318 Stuart Street

Amenities
DOGS ALLOWED! Large, Well-Maintained Townhome on Quiet Cul-De-Sac
AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs allowed with additional deposit. Any dogs over 40 lbs will require $25/mo pet rent.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Large, open layout with double sinks in kitchen
* Opportunity to live close to Tennyson Arts District and Regis!
* Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, no traffic and no noise!
* Central A/C
* Finished basement serves as a huge 3rd bedroom with its own full bath
* Washer and dryer included, large utility room
* Private fenced back yard
* Detached 2 car garage
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Private fenced back yard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility. Lawn is zero-scarped so essentially no maintenance!
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $145 summer, $165 winter
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: IF pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-18 months
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
