3430 W 66th Avenue
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:37 PM

3430 W 66th Avenue

3430 W 66th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3430 W 66th Ave, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

w/d hookup
gym
elevator
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
* Clean and affordable 2 bedroom with 1 bath condo. * Located in a single level 6-plex. * Newly painted interior, newer carpets, newly refinished countertops. * Eat-In kitchen. * Good size bedrooms. * Small fenced in backyard. * Water, sewer and trash included in rent! * Washer and dryer hookups. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

3430 W 66th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
Some of 3430 W 66th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
3430 W 66th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 3430 W 66th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
No, 3430 W 66th Avenue does not offer parking.
No, 3430 W 66th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 3430 W 66th Avenue does not have a pool.
No, 3430 W 66th Avenue does not have accessible units.
No, 3430 W 66th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 3430 W 66th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
