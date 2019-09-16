3430 W 66th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup gym elevator some paid utils internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym internet access

* Clean and affordable 2 bedroom with 1 bath condo. * Located in a single level 6-plex. * Newly painted interior, newer carpets, newly refinished countertops. * Eat-In kitchen. * Good size bedrooms. * Small fenced in backyard. * Water, sewer and trash included in rent! * Washer and dryer hookups. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com