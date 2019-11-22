2885 West 65th Place

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1121960.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Denver will welcome you with 1,976 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, and washer and dryer hookups. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Hidden Lake Park. Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Walter World, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-76, I-25, I-70, and I-270.



Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash.



