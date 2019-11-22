All apartments in Berkley
2885 West 65th Place
Last updated November 22 2019 at 7:23 PM

2885 West 65th Place

2885 West 65th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2885 West 65th Place, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1121960.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Denver will welcome you with 1,976 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, and washer and dryer hookups. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Hidden Lake Park. Also nearby are Walmart, King Soopers, Walter World, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-76, I-25, I-70, and I-270.

Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1121960.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2885 West 65th Place have any available units?
2885 West 65th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 2885 West 65th Place have?
Some of 2885 West 65th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2885 West 65th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2885 West 65th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2885 West 65th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2885 West 65th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2885 West 65th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2885 West 65th Place offers parking.
Does 2885 West 65th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2885 West 65th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2885 West 65th Place have a pool?
No, 2885 West 65th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2885 West 65th Place have accessible units?
No, 2885 West 65th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2885 West 65th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2885 West 65th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2885 West 65th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2885 West 65th Place has units with air conditioning.
