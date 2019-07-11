Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Berkley
Find more places like 2311 W 54th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Berkley, CO
/
2311 W 54th Pl
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2311 W 54th Pl
2311 West 54th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2311 West 54th Place, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice neighborhood - Property Id: 130574
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130574
Property Id 130574
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4961157)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2311 W 54th Pl have any available units?
2311 W 54th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Berkley, CO
.
What amenities does 2311 W 54th Pl have?
Some of 2311 W 54th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2311 W 54th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2311 W 54th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 W 54th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2311 W 54th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Berkley
.
Does 2311 W 54th Pl offer parking?
No, 2311 W 54th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2311 W 54th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 W 54th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 W 54th Pl have a pool?
No, 2311 W 54th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2311 W 54th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2311 W 54th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 W 54th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 W 54th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 W 54th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 W 54th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Loveland, CO
Greeley, CO
Northglenn, CO
Parker, CO
Wheat Ridge, CO
Welby, CO
Shaw Heights, CO
Federal Heights, CO
Edgewater, CO
Commerce City, CO
Applewood, CO
Glendale, CO
Golden, CO
Superior, CO
Louisville, CO
Sheridan, CO
Lafayette, CO
Holly Hills, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Dakota Ridge, CO
Brighton, CO
Erie, CO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Aims Community College
Arapahoe Community College