Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

2311 W 54th Pl

2311 West 54th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2311 West 54th Place, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Nice neighborhood - Property Id: 130574

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130574
Property Id 130574

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4961157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 W 54th Pl have any available units?
2311 W 54th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 2311 W 54th Pl have?
Some of 2311 W 54th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 W 54th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2311 W 54th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 W 54th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2311 W 54th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 2311 W 54th Pl offer parking?
No, 2311 W 54th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2311 W 54th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 W 54th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 W 54th Pl have a pool?
No, 2311 W 54th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2311 W 54th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2311 W 54th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 W 54th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 W 54th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 W 54th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 W 54th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
