All apartments in Battlement Mesa
Find more places like 16 Cliff View Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Battlement Mesa, CO
/
16 Cliff View Ct
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16 Cliff View Ct
16 Cliff View Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16 Cliff View Circle, Battlement Mesa, CO 81635
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Battlement Mesa. New paint, carpet and flooring. W/D and 1 car garage.
This is a No Pet Property
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16 Cliff View Ct have any available units?
16 Cliff View Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Battlement Mesa, CO
.
What amenities does 16 Cliff View Ct have?
Some of 16 Cliff View Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16 Cliff View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16 Cliff View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Cliff View Ct pet-friendly?
No, 16 Cliff View Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Battlement Mesa
.
Does 16 Cliff View Ct offer parking?
Yes, 16 Cliff View Ct offers parking.
Does 16 Cliff View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Cliff View Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Cliff View Ct have a pool?
No, 16 Cliff View Ct does not have a pool.
Does 16 Cliff View Ct have accessible units?
No, 16 Cliff View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Cliff View Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Cliff View Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Cliff View Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Cliff View Ct has units with air conditioning.
