Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments online portal package receiving

It is time that your search for Aurora apartments came to an end at Trailpoint on Highline. Named for the adjacent High Line Canal & Trail, our beautiful community provides you with direct access to Expo Park – 57 acres offering infinite outdoor adventures for you and your four-legged best friend. Venture out to find shopping at The Gardens on Havana, education at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, and great eats at numerous restaurants. And, for the days when you need to go even further, you will appreciate being close to I-225 and the light rail. Give us a call today to schedule your private tour to see our amazing community today!