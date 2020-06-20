All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

Spur at Iliff Station

2367 S Blackhawk St · No Longer Available
Location

2367 S Blackhawk St, Aurora, CO 80014
Southeast Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Expansive 12 or 16 Foot Ceilings
Tile Backsplash
Under Cabinet Microwave
Dishwasher
Pantry*
White Quartz Countertops
Laminate Wood Plank Flooring
Upgraded light fixtures
Kitchen Faucet with Pull-Down Vegetable Sprayer
Glass Cooktop
Designer Lighting Package
Bronze Hardware with Wood Grain Cabinets on 1st and 3rd Floors
Walk-in Closets*
Custom Designer Kitchens
Brushed Nickel Hardware with Grey Shaker Cabinets on 2nd and 4th Floors
Self-cleaning oven
Garbage Disposal
Front Load Washer and Dryer
Stainless Steel Energy-Efficient Appliances
Designer Tile Backsplash
Breakfast Bar*
Custom Ceiling Fans
Extended Room Shower Rods
USB Outlets in Kitchen
Rainfall Shower Heads
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spur at Iliff Station have any available units?
Spur at Iliff Station doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Spur at Iliff Station have?
Some of Spur at Iliff Station's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spur at Iliff Station currently offering any rent specials?
Spur at Iliff Station isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spur at Iliff Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Spur at Iliff Station is pet friendly.
Does Spur at Iliff Station offer parking?
No, Spur at Iliff Station does not offer parking.
Does Spur at Iliff Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spur at Iliff Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spur at Iliff Station have a pool?
No, Spur at Iliff Station does not have a pool.
Does Spur at Iliff Station have accessible units?
No, Spur at Iliff Station does not have accessible units.
Does Spur at Iliff Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spur at Iliff Station has units with dishwashers.
