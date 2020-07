Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard internet access

Amber Apartments, located just a few blocks from the Anschutz Medical Campus, offers a variety of spacious floor plans. These apartments have been completely renovated with new flooring, kitchens and baths, have balconies and are cable-ready. Our community features on-site laundry, free off-street parking, and free wireless internet, as well as a landscaped courtyard with gas grills and seating.



Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC