Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Nice ranch-style home in a nice and central location. Two bedrooms and one full bathroom on main floor. Open kitchen. Wood burning fireplace. Basement includes two bedrooms with full bath. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookup Attached Garage. Easy access to the Airport, shopping, and schools. Pets are welcomed.



Please no Section 8 inquires.



$45.00 Application Fee

2175.00 Security Deposit



(RLNE4614478)