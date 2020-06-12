All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:14 AM

970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1

970 South Dawson Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

970 South Dawson Way, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available immediately. Minutes from Children's Hospital and Anschutz Medical Campus. Multiple balconies, washer/dryer hookups in unit, and off-street, unassigned parking. No pets and no smoking. Landlord pays water & sewer, Tenant pays electric, gas, phone/cable/internet.

Video tour: https://youtu.be/VQuC10GgIo8
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available immediately. Minutes from Children's Hospital and Anschutz Medical Campus. Multiple balconies, washer/dryer hookups in unit, and off-street, unassigned parking. No pets and no smoking. Landlord pays water & sewer, Tenant pays electric, gas, phone/cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 have any available units?
970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 have?
Some of 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 offers parking.
Does 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 has a pool.
Does 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave
Aurora, CO 80045
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College