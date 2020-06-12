970 South Dawson Way, #9 - 1

Amenities
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available immediately. Minutes from Children's Hospital and Anschutz Medical Campus. Multiple balconies, washer/dryer hookups in unit, and off-street, unassigned parking. No pets and no smoking. Landlord pays water & sewer, Tenant pays electric, gas, phone/cable/internet.
Video tour: https://youtu.be/VQuC10GgIo8
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available immediately. Minutes from Children's Hospital and Anschutz Medical Campus. Multiple balconies, washer/dryer hookups in unit, and off-street, unassigned parking. No pets and no smoking. Landlord pays water & sewer, Tenant pays electric, gas, phone/cable/internet.