921 S Zeno Way #108

Amenities

2 bed/2 bath condo with small fenced in patio - This adorable main floor 2 bed/2 bath condo has fresh paint, new carpet, new kitchen appliances and is ready for new tenants. Spacious condo layout with walk in closets, full size laundry in unit, large patio (with dual sliding glass doors and extra storage closet. The master bedroom is double doors to enter, walk-in closet, private bathroom with soaking tub.

The community backs to open space so no road traffic

Quiet condo community with clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and mail boxes on site

1-Car reserved parking space and extra spots available. Great location, close to Buckley AFB

No smoking of ANY kind

Application Fee $40 for each adult

1st month and security deposit to move in

Tenant is required to have renters insurance

12 month lease minimum

Call today for your showing



(RLNE5155794)