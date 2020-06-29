All apartments in Aurora
921 S Zeno Way #108
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

921 S Zeno Way #108

921 South Zeno Way · No Longer Available
Location

921 South Zeno Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2 bed/2 bath condo with small fenced in patio - This adorable main floor 2 bed/2 bath condo has fresh paint, new carpet, new kitchen appliances and is ready for new tenants. Spacious condo layout with walk in closets, full size laundry in unit, large patio (with dual sliding glass doors and extra storage closet. The master bedroom is double doors to enter, walk-in closet, private bathroom with soaking tub.
The community backs to open space so no road traffic
Quiet condo community with clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and mail boxes on site
1-Car reserved parking space and extra spots available. Great location, close to Buckley AFB
No smoking of ANY kind
Application Fee $40 for each adult
1st month and security deposit to move in
Tenant is required to have renters insurance
12 month lease minimum
Call today for your showing

(RLNE5155794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 S Zeno Way #108 have any available units?
921 S Zeno Way #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 S Zeno Way #108 have?
Some of 921 S Zeno Way #108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 S Zeno Way #108 currently offering any rent specials?
921 S Zeno Way #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 S Zeno Way #108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 S Zeno Way #108 is pet friendly.
Does 921 S Zeno Way #108 offer parking?
Yes, 921 S Zeno Way #108 offers parking.
Does 921 S Zeno Way #108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 S Zeno Way #108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 S Zeno Way #108 have a pool?
Yes, 921 S Zeno Way #108 has a pool.
Does 921 S Zeno Way #108 have accessible units?
No, 921 S Zeno Way #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 921 S Zeno Way #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 S Zeno Way #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
