916 Nome Stret

Cozy Ranch near CU Med Center - Property Id: 89529



This comfortable ranch style home has been completely renovated and ready for move in. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.



Nice updated eat-in kitchen with all brand new appliances- refrig, gas range and washer/dryer. New cabinets and countertops paint and light fixtures and pantry.



This house has new paint inside and out, new carpet, windows and window coverings and storage .

The private back yard is fully fenced with a garden shed.



Great location near shopping, restaurants, medical center, bus and 5 minutes from I225 and 6th Avenue,

Energy efficient windows keep this home warm and cozy.

Looking for responsible tenants to maintain home and be willing to mow lawn and rake leaves.

No Section 8

Must have 600 credit score.

No pets. No smoking.

$1400 security deposit payable in 2 payments.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89529

