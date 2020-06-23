All apartments in Aurora
Location

916 North Nome Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy Ranch near CU Med Center - Property Id: 89529

This comfortable ranch style home has been completely renovated and ready for move in. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

Nice updated eat-in kitchen with all brand new appliances- refrig, gas range and washer/dryer. New cabinets and countertops paint and light fixtures and pantry.

This house has new paint inside and out, new carpet, windows and window coverings and storage .
The private back yard is fully fenced with a garden shed.

Great location near shopping, restaurants, medical center, bus and 5 minutes from I225 and 6th Avenue,
Energy efficient windows keep this home warm and cozy.
Looking for responsible tenants to maintain home and be willing to mow lawn and rake leaves.
No Section 8
Must have 600 credit score.
No pets. No smoking.
$1400 security deposit payable in 2 payments.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89529
Property Id 89529

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4558871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Nome Stret have any available units?
916 Nome Stret doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Nome Stret have?
Some of 916 Nome Stret's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Nome Stret currently offering any rent specials?
916 Nome Stret isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Nome Stret pet-friendly?
No, 916 Nome Stret is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 916 Nome Stret offer parking?
No, 916 Nome Stret does not offer parking.
Does 916 Nome Stret have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 Nome Stret offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Nome Stret have a pool?
No, 916 Nome Stret does not have a pool.
Does 916 Nome Stret have accessible units?
No, 916 Nome Stret does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Nome Stret have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Nome Stret does not have units with dishwashers.
