Last updated May 26 2019 at 8:43 AM

8901- E 17th Ave

8901 East 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8901 East 17th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

8901-8905 E 17th Ave is located at 8901-8905 E 17th Ave Aurora, CO and is managed by Denver Realty Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 8901-8905 E 17th Ave offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 500 to 700 sq.ft. Property is located in the 80010 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (303) 502-7333 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8901- E 17th Ave have any available units?
8901- E 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 8901- E 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8901- E 17th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8901- E 17th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8901- E 17th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 8901- E 17th Ave offer parking?
No, 8901- E 17th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8901- E 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8901- E 17th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8901- E 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 8901- E 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8901- E 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8901- E 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8901- E 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8901- E 17th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8901- E 17th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8901- E 17th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
