872 Revere St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage coffee bar ceiling fan internet access

This functional 3BR/2BA home in Hoffman Heights of Aurora has tons of space and everything you need to live comfortably and affordably!



AVAIL 06/10/2019



12 - 13 Month Lease Term Options



No Section 8



Details:

Huge Yard

Large Living Room

Large Kitchen

New Flooring and Carpet

Attached 1 Car Garage

Tons of Storage Space

Ceiling Fans

Large Closets in Bedrooms



Nearby schools include Paris Elementary School, Peoria Elementary School and Vaughn Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Save-A-Lot, Dollar Tree and King Soopers. Nearby coffee shops include City Donuts, Panera Bread and Dazbog Coffee. Nearby restaurants include La Madre Mexican Snacks and Yum Yum Asian Restaurant. 872 N Revere St is near Hoffman Park, Del Mar Park and Generals Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake.



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit, if applicable. (1 max)



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, Aurora Water, and Cable/Internet.



$1,795 Rent/month - $1,795 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 720-755-0475 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.