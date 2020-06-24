All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:43 AM

872 Revere St

872 Revere St · No Longer Available
Location

872 Revere St, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This functional 3BR/2BA home in Hoffman Heights of Aurora has tons of space and everything you need to live comfortably and affordably!

AVAIL 06/10/2019

12 - 13 Month Lease Term Options

No Section 8

Details:
Huge Yard
Large Living Room
Large Kitchen
New Flooring and Carpet
Attached 1 Car Garage
Tons of Storage Space
Ceiling Fans
Large Closets in Bedrooms

Nearby schools include Paris Elementary School, Peoria Elementary School and Vaughn Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Save-A-Lot, Dollar Tree and King Soopers. Nearby coffee shops include City Donuts, Panera Bread and Dazbog Coffee. Nearby restaurants include La Madre Mexican Snacks and Yum Yum Asian Restaurant. 872 N Revere St is near Hoffman Park, Del Mar Park and Generals Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake.

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit, if applicable. (1 max)

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, Aurora Water, and Cable/Internet.

$1,795 Rent/month - $1,795 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 720-755-0475 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed. ty websites. The most accurate information is found on our website at NewAgeRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 Revere St have any available units?
872 Revere St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 872 Revere St have?
Some of 872 Revere St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 Revere St currently offering any rent specials?
872 Revere St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 Revere St pet-friendly?
Yes, 872 Revere St is pet friendly.
Does 872 Revere St offer parking?
Yes, 872 Revere St offers parking.
Does 872 Revere St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 872 Revere St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 Revere St have a pool?
No, 872 Revere St does not have a pool.
Does 872 Revere St have accessible units?
No, 872 Revere St does not have accessible units.
Does 872 Revere St have units with dishwashers?
No, 872 Revere St does not have units with dishwashers.
