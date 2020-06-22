Rent Calculator
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
863 South Rifle Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
863 South Rifle Way
863 South Rifle Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
863 South Rifle Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This house is a must see!!! Featuring three spacious bedrooms and a large living space and a beautiful outside deck area. Located in Tollgate Overlook makes it close to dining, shopping and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 863 South Rifle Way have any available units?
863 South Rifle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 863 South Rifle Way have?
Some of 863 South Rifle Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 863 South Rifle Way currently offering any rent specials?
863 South Rifle Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 South Rifle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 863 South Rifle Way is pet friendly.
Does 863 South Rifle Way offer parking?
No, 863 South Rifle Way does not offer parking.
Does 863 South Rifle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 South Rifle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 South Rifle Way have a pool?
No, 863 South Rifle Way does not have a pool.
Does 863 South Rifle Way have accessible units?
No, 863 South Rifle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 863 South Rifle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 863 South Rifle Way has units with dishwashers.
