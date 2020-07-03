All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

802 Naples St

802 Naples Street · No Longer Available
Location

802 Naples Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently Updated 4 Bed 2 Bath - ***OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY OCTOBER 15TH 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM***

This recently updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home features new paint and carpet. Move in ready with updated bathrooms. Two bedrooms and a bathroom are located upstairs with the kitchen, dining room and family room. Two additional bedrooms and a bath are located in the basement with a 2nd large family room and laundry/utility room with washer and dryer hook ups.

4 Bedrooms
2 Bathroom
2 Car Garage
Washer & Dryer hookups
New Interior paint
New carpet

Rent $1950
Deposit $1950

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.

All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $20 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.

Application Requirements

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
Minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions

We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.

A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

2 Year Lease required

Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)

Dogs allowed

$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet

Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.

(RLNE5186393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Naples St have any available units?
802 Naples St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Naples St have?
Some of 802 Naples St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Naples St currently offering any rent specials?
802 Naples St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Naples St pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Naples St is pet friendly.
Does 802 Naples St offer parking?
Yes, 802 Naples St offers parking.
Does 802 Naples St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Naples St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Naples St have a pool?
No, 802 Naples St does not have a pool.
Does 802 Naples St have accessible units?
No, 802 Naples St does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Naples St have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Naples St does not have units with dishwashers.

