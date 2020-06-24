796 Dearborn Street

Amenities

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Chamber Heights will welcome you with 2,100 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Aurora Library, Target, Aurora Town Center Mall, Party City, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby schools include Elkhart Elementary School, East Middle School, Hinkley High School.



One dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



