796 Dearborn Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 8:53 PM

796 Dearborn Street

796 Dearborn Street · No Longer Available
Location

796 Dearborn Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Chambers Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Chamber Heights will welcome you with 2,100 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Aurora Library, Target, Aurora Town Center Mall, Party City, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby schools include Elkhart Elementary School, East Middle School, Hinkley High School.

One dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

