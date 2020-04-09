All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 7943 South Duquesne Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
7943 South Duquesne Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7943 South Duquesne Way

7943 South Duquesne Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7943 South Duquesne Way, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
Immaculate house with mountain views off the huge upper deck. Beautiful hardwood floors. High-end kitchen with granite, upgraded cabinets, Italian tile backsplash, and lots of storage. Large master with 5 piece bath and new carpets. All four bedrooms upstairs, with the office on the main level. Large open finished walkout basement is perfect for entertaining with a granite wet bar that is open to the entertaining room. Two furnaces/AC units. On a huge corner lot. Two-sided gas fireplace. Beautifully landscaped yard with stone fireplace and bench. Close to E470 and Southlands Mall. Included in rent is HOA fee: community pool, clubhouse, sewer, and trash removal. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Open to some pets with pet deposit. Available to move in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7943 South Duquesne Way have any available units?
7943 South Duquesne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7943 South Duquesne Way have?
Some of 7943 South Duquesne Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7943 South Duquesne Way currently offering any rent specials?
7943 South Duquesne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7943 South Duquesne Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7943 South Duquesne Way is pet friendly.
Does 7943 South Duquesne Way offer parking?
No, 7943 South Duquesne Way does not offer parking.
Does 7943 South Duquesne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7943 South Duquesne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7943 South Duquesne Way have a pool?
Yes, 7943 South Duquesne Way has a pool.
Does 7943 South Duquesne Way have accessible units?
No, 7943 South Duquesne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7943 South Duquesne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7943 South Duquesne Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College