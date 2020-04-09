7943 South Duquesne Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool pet friendly

Immaculate house with mountain views off the huge upper deck. Beautiful hardwood floors. High-end kitchen with granite, upgraded cabinets, Italian tile backsplash, and lots of storage. Large master with 5 piece bath and new carpets. All four bedrooms upstairs, with the office on the main level. Large open finished walkout basement is perfect for entertaining with a granite wet bar that is open to the entertaining room. Two furnaces/AC units. On a huge corner lot. Two-sided gas fireplace. Beautifully landscaped yard with stone fireplace and bench. Close to E470 and Southlands Mall. Included in rent is HOA fee: community pool, clubhouse, sewer, and trash removal. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Open to some pets with pet deposit. Available to move in now.