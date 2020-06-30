All apartments in Aurora
781 Troy St

781 Troy Street · No Longer Available
Location

781 Troy Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Hoffman Heights - This recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home features new paint and flooring throughout. The open kitchen is light and bright and ready for entertaining. The living room features a fireplace perfect for those cozy winter nights.

3 Bedrooms
2 Bathroom
1 Car Garage
Washer & Dryer hookups
New Interior paint
New carpet

Rent $1700
Deposit $1700

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.

All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $20 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.

Application Requirements

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
Minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions

We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.

A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

2 Year Lease required

Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)

Dogs allowed

$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet

Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5347785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

