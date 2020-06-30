781 Troy St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Hoffman Heights - This recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home features new paint and flooring throughout. The open kitchen is light and bright and ready for entertaining. The living room features a fireplace perfect for those cozy winter nights.



3 Bedrooms

2 Bathroom

1 Car Garage

Washer & Dryer hookups

New Interior paint

New carpet



Rent $1700

Deposit $1700



Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.



All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $20 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.



Application Requirements



Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount

Minimum credit score of 600

No prior evictions



We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.



A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.



Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.



A final decision will be made based on all collected information.



2 Year Lease required



Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)



Dogs allowed



$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet



Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5347785)