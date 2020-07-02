Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom with Basement!! - Property Id: 175975
Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! 77 Lima St. - 1600 Square foot 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch tri-plex. MAIN FLOOR - living room, kitchen with eating space, 2 bedrooms,1 full bath. Basement - Partially finished basement with tons of storage space, 3rd bedroom, Large utility / laundry room with full size washer / dryer hookups, On street parking, , MUST SEE!!! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175975
Property Id 175975
(RLNE5398918)