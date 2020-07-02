All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 77 Lima St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
77 Lima St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

77 Lima St

77 Lima Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Highline Villages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

77 Lima Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Highline Villages

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom with Basement!! - Property Id: 175975

Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! 77 Lima St. - 1600 Square foot 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch tri-plex. MAIN FLOOR - living room, kitchen with eating space, 2 bedrooms,1 full bath. Basement - Partially finished basement with tons of storage space, 3rd bedroom, Large utility / laundry room with full size washer / dryer hookups, On street parking, , MUST SEE!!! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175975
Property Id 175975

(RLNE5398918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Lima St have any available units?
77 Lima St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Lima St have?
Some of 77 Lima St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Lima St currently offering any rent specials?
77 Lima St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Lima St pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Lima St is pet friendly.
Does 77 Lima St offer parking?
No, 77 Lima St does not offer parking.
Does 77 Lima St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Lima St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Lima St have a pool?
No, 77 Lima St does not have a pool.
Does 77 Lima St have accessible units?
No, 77 Lima St does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Lima St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Lima St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College