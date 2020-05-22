7695 S Winnipeg St

Amenities
$1000 OFF SPECIAL: One Bedroom in South Aurora - Property Id: 248566
Rent Special: $1000 off cost of move in, if you move in before 4/30/2020. Designer Courtyard, one of our five total available one bedroom floor plans at the property. Five units ready for April, one for May. Studio through three bedroom availability.
Spacious luxury apartments in park-like setting, complete with resort style amenities. High end details, including hardwood-style floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, in-home laundry and classic granite countertops combine pleasing form and practical function at every turn.
Amenities:
Resort-style swimming pool, Outdoor barbecue area
24-hour fitness center: Attached and detached garage options, On-site car care center. Gated entrance to your community, On-site pet playground and a pet spa area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248566
Property Id 248566
(RLNE5739777)