7695 S Winnipeg St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

$1000 OFF SPECIAL: One Bedroom in South Aurora - Property Id: 248566



Rent Special: $1000 off cost of move in, if you move in before 4/30/2020. Designer Courtyard, one of our five total available one bedroom floor plans at the property. Five units ready for April, one for May. Studio through three bedroom availability.



Spacious luxury apartments in park-like setting, complete with resort style amenities. High end details, including hardwood-style floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, in-home laundry and classic granite countertops combine pleasing form and practical function at every turn.



Amenities:

Resort-style swimming pool, Outdoor barbecue area

24-hour fitness center: Attached and detached garage options, On-site car care center. Gated entrance to your community, On-site pet playground and a pet spa area.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248566

