7695 S Winnipeg St
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

7695 S Winnipeg St

7695 South Winnipeg Street · No Longer Available
Location

7695 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
$1000 OFF SPECIAL: One Bedroom in South Aurora - Property Id: 248566

Rent Special: $1000 off cost of move in, if you move in before 4/30/2020. Designer Courtyard, one of our five total available one bedroom floor plans at the property. Five units ready for April, one for May. Studio through three bedroom availability.

Spacious luxury apartments in park-like setting, complete with resort style amenities. High end details, including hardwood-style floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, in-home laundry and classic granite countertops combine pleasing form and practical function at every turn.

Amenities:
Resort-style swimming pool, Outdoor barbecue area
24-hour fitness center: Attached and detached garage options, On-site car care center. Gated entrance to your community, On-site pet playground and a pet spa area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248566
Property Id 248566

(RLNE5739777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

