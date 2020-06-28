All apartments in Aurora
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:06 AM

731 Uvalda St

731 Uvalda Street · No Longer Available
Location

731 Uvalda Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated 3 bed/1.5 bath in quite Hoffman Heights neighborhood. Brand new kitchen, bathroom, and windows throughout the house. Fresh paint compliments the modern fixtures and numerous updates to the home. Enjoy the fenced in back yard with covered patio and lots of space to entertain. Oversized laundry room with washer and dryer is located just off the kitchen.
Each bedroom has ceiling fan and large closets. Master bedroom has private washroom attached.

Conveniently located within walking distance to Fitzsimmons Medical Campus, new Light Rail station, and public transportation. Easy access to I-225, I-70 and Stapleton entertainment area.

No smoking.
24/7 emergency maintenance.
Dogs considered with approved application, additional refundable deposit and monthly pet fee.
Tenant will be responsible for all utilities including gas/electric, garbage service, and lawn care.
Flat Fee Water $50 per month
All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant. ONLY APPLY AT WWW.NEWAGERE.COM

For showings, please call/email Christine - 720.469.9116 christine@newagere.com

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Uvalda St have any available units?
731 Uvalda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Uvalda St have?
Some of 731 Uvalda St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Uvalda St currently offering any rent specials?
731 Uvalda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Uvalda St pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 Uvalda St is pet friendly.
Does 731 Uvalda St offer parking?
No, 731 Uvalda St does not offer parking.
Does 731 Uvalda St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Uvalda St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Uvalda St have a pool?
No, 731 Uvalda St does not have a pool.
Does 731 Uvalda St have accessible units?
No, 731 Uvalda St does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Uvalda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Uvalda St does not have units with dishwashers.
