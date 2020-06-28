731 Uvalda St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated 3 bed/1.5 bath in quite Hoffman Heights neighborhood. Brand new kitchen, bathroom, and windows throughout the house. Fresh paint compliments the modern fixtures and numerous updates to the home. Enjoy the fenced in back yard with covered patio and lots of space to entertain. Oversized laundry room with washer and dryer is located just off the kitchen.

Each bedroom has ceiling fan and large closets. Master bedroom has private washroom attached.



Conveniently located within walking distance to Fitzsimmons Medical Campus, new Light Rail station, and public transportation. Easy access to I-225, I-70 and Stapleton entertainment area.



No smoking.

24/7 emergency maintenance.

Dogs considered with approved application, additional refundable deposit and monthly pet fee.

Tenant will be responsible for all utilities including gas/electric, garbage service, and lawn care.

Flat Fee Water $50 per month

