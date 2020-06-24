All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 724 Victor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
724 Victor Street
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

724 Victor Street

724 Victor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

724 Victor Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Brick Ranch Home in Hoffman Heights! This is the perfect home for you! - This house has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms located in Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights.This house also features a large backyard for enjoying sunny days! This house has recent updates on paint, floors and kitchen appliances.

Quick access to i225 and North of 6th Avenue and very close to freeway access and the local hospitals including the new VA hospital. It is East of Peoria and South of Colfax in the quiet part of this neighborhood.

The house will be ready for a new tenant by September 1st.

*Rent is $1900 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1825 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
* Minimum of 1 Year Lease
* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.
* No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.
* Renter's Insurance covering all dogs required.
* Application fee per adult $25. All adults must complete the application
* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420
* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)
* The house has 3 AC and can be rented at $35 monthly per unit and needs to be paid all through out the lease.
* Tenant pays all utilities.
* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via First Bank Deposit

For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed ($3,725 PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.

*Note:
Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject for approval the application fee is nonrefundable. We will prioritize applicant who can move in as soon as possible.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4035736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Victor Street have any available units?
724 Victor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 724 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
724 Victor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Victor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 Victor Street is pet friendly.
Does 724 Victor Street offer parking?
No, 724 Victor Street does not offer parking.
Does 724 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 Victor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 724 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 724 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 724 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 Victor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 724 Victor Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 724 Victor Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College