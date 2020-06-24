724 Victor Street

Amenities

Beautiful Brick Ranch Home in Hoffman Heights! This is the perfect home for you! - This house has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms located in Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights.This house also features a large backyard for enjoying sunny days! This house has recent updates on paint, floors and kitchen appliances.



Quick access to i225 and North of 6th Avenue and very close to freeway access and the local hospitals including the new VA hospital. It is East of Peoria and South of Colfax in the quiet part of this neighborhood.



The house will be ready for a new tenant by September 1st.



*Rent is $1900 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1825 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

* Minimum of 1 Year Lease

* PETS: $250 non-refundable move-in fee and $35/monthly each pet.

* No Pit Bulls or pit mixes. No CATS.

* Renter's Insurance covering all dogs required.

* Application fee per adult $25. All adults must complete the application

* NO SMOKING, DRUGS OR 420

* Washer/Dryer for rent available for $35 per month (subject to availability)

* The house has 3 AC and can be rented at $35 monthly per unit and needs to be paid all through out the lease.

* Tenant pays all utilities.

* Deposit plus 1st month's rent should be paid in Cash prior to move in via First Bank Deposit



For questions or to schedule a showing, HIT contact us with your answer to the questions below:



1. How many adults/kids/pets?

2. When would you like to move?

3. How long would you like to stay?

4. When will you have the cash needed ($3,725 PLUS pet fee and etc IF APPLICABLE)?

5. What are you paying now?

6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.



*Note:

Please check your email once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. All applications are subject for approval the application fee is nonrefundable. We will prioritize applicant who can move in as soon as possible.



No Cats Allowed



