January 27 2020

7230 South Old Hammer Way

7230 South Old Hammer Way · No Longer Available
Location

7230 South Old Hammer Way, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Aurora! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Spend those cool winter nights inside by the cozy fireplace or enjoy those warm summer nights outside in your own large, private backyard! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7230 South Old Hammer Way have any available units?
7230 South Old Hammer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 7230 South Old Hammer Way currently offering any rent specials?
7230 South Old Hammer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7230 South Old Hammer Way pet-friendly?
No, 7230 South Old Hammer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 7230 South Old Hammer Way offer parking?
No, 7230 South Old Hammer Way does not offer parking.
Does 7230 South Old Hammer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7230 South Old Hammer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7230 South Old Hammer Way have a pool?
No, 7230 South Old Hammer Way does not have a pool.
Does 7230 South Old Hammer Way have accessible units?
No, 7230 South Old Hammer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7230 South Old Hammer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7230 South Old Hammer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7230 South Old Hammer Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7230 South Old Hammer Way does not have units with air conditioning.
