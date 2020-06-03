7034 S Buchanan Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come check out this amazing home built in 2017 in the Tallyns Reach community. This property is available on or after October 2, 2019. The main floor is a wide open floor plan that features hardwood floors and flows between living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is just stunning with Bosch stainless steel appliances, rich dark tone cabinetry that wraps around a massive stone island with the perfect space for stool seating for guest and family. Tons of cabinet storage and pantry, plenty of granite countertop prep space, pendant task light. All the major appliances included with gas range and stainless steel vent hood. The whole house is light and bright with large windows throughout.



Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view a link of the Virtual Tour and to book a showing time



Master Bedroom is on the main floor of the house. It is a very spacious master that leads into a private bathroom and walk-in closet. The bathroom is a private oasis with beautiful modern tile, dual vanity sinks, stone tiled spacious shower. The walk-in closet has a built-in closest system with drawers to optimize the closet space.



The rest of the main floor includes a guest half bath, laundry room (with front loading washer and dryer included) and a spacious mudroom that connects to the large 2-car garage with extra storage space for all of your toys.



The upper level includes two spacious bedrooms, a full bath with a tub and a loft space that is perfect for an office, play room or additional family room. The backyard has a concrete patio, perfect for entertaining and spending some time outdoors. The yard is fully fenced, perfect for your furry friends. The unfinished basement is huge and perfect for a bit of extra storage or a great play area for family games. The home has a high efficiency furnace as well as tankless water heater to help keep utility costs lower.



The community is located close to tons of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This home is located in the Cherry Creek school district, rated some of the top schools in the state (Coyote Hills Elementary, Fox Ridge Middle School and Cherokee Trail HS). The community features a clubhouse and a community pool.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash/Recycling is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy) -- Small and Midsized Dogs are Welcome -- No Cats or Large Dogs, Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/7034-S-BUCHANAN-CT-VIRTUAL-TOUR



PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION

13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124

720-744-0790

WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET