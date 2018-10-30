All apartments in Aurora
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105

6725 South Winnipeg Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6725 South Winnipeg Circle, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Condo in Desirable Prairie Ridge at Saddle Rock East Community Available for Immediate Rental!!! - You are going to fall in love with this beautiful condo and the spectacular view from the main balcony overlooking the community pool. Three bedroom/two bath including master bedroom with five piece bath, walk in closet and BONUS master bedroom balcony. Open concept layout for living room, dining and kitchen makes ideal for entertaining along with a gas fireplace for ambiance. Enjoy working from home with a built in desk/office space. Oversized Tandum garage with unit entry through garage and main entry door. Prairie Ridge at Saddle Rock East is located near E-470 and Southlands, an easy commute to DIA, DTC, shops and many destinations in the Denver metro area. Dogs only allowed (prefer no more than one dog with a $500 refundable pet deposit per dog).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5062010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 have any available units?
6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 have?
Some of 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 currently offering any rent specials?
6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 is pet friendly.
Does 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 offer parking?
Yes, 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 offers parking.
Does 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 have a pool?
Yes, 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 has a pool.
Does 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 have accessible units?
No, 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
