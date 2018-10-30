6725 S Winnipeg Circle #105

Amenities

Gorgeous Condo in Desirable Prairie Ridge at Saddle Rock East Community Available for Immediate Rental!!! - You are going to fall in love with this beautiful condo and the spectacular view from the main balcony overlooking the community pool. Three bedroom/two bath including master bedroom with five piece bath, walk in closet and BONUS master bedroom balcony. Open concept layout for living room, dining and kitchen makes ideal for entertaining along with a gas fireplace for ambiance. Enjoy working from home with a built in desk/office space. Oversized Tandum garage with unit entry through garage and main entry door. Prairie Ridge at Saddle Rock East is located near E-470 and Southlands, an easy commute to DIA, DTC, shops and many destinations in the Denver metro area. Dogs only allowed (prefer no more than one dog with a $500 refundable pet deposit per dog).



