626 S Norfolk Way

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym game room on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This three bedroom townhome is beautifully maintained and includes an attached 2 car garage. As you enter the front door you will love the beautiful laminate floors throughout the home. The spacious family room opens up into the dining room making it the perfect place for entertaining. The kitchen features stunning countertops and plenty of cabinet and counter space. There is also a half bath on this level as well for your guests. As you walk up the stairs you will first notice a loft which would be a perfect place for an office or game room. To the right you will find the master suite featuring a walk in closet and private bathroom. The other two bedrooms upstairs are nicely sized and share another full bath. The laundry room is also located upstairs which is very convenient. Close to dining, shopping and more!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com