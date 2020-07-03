All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 14 2019 at 6:41 PM

626 S Norfolk Way

626 South Norfolk Way · No Longer Available
Location

626 South Norfolk Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This three bedroom townhome is beautifully maintained and includes an attached 2 car garage. As you enter the front door you will love the beautiful laminate floors throughout the home. The spacious family room opens up into the dining room making it the perfect place for entertaining. The kitchen features stunning countertops and plenty of cabinet and counter space. There is also a half bath on this level as well for your guests. As you walk up the stairs you will first notice a loft which would be a perfect place for an office or game room. To the right you will find the master suite featuring a walk in closet and private bathroom. The other two bedrooms upstairs are nicely sized and share another full bath. The laundry room is also located upstairs which is very convenient. Close to dining, shopping and more!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 S Norfolk Way have any available units?
626 S Norfolk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 S Norfolk Way have?
Some of 626 S Norfolk Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 S Norfolk Way currently offering any rent specials?
626 S Norfolk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 S Norfolk Way pet-friendly?
No, 626 S Norfolk Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 626 S Norfolk Way offer parking?
Yes, 626 S Norfolk Way offers parking.
Does 626 S Norfolk Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 S Norfolk Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 S Norfolk Way have a pool?
No, 626 S Norfolk Way does not have a pool.
Does 626 S Norfolk Way have accessible units?
No, 626 S Norfolk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 626 S Norfolk Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 S Norfolk Way has units with dishwashers.

